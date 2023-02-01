What REMAIN and LEAVE voters now think of Brexit

Three years on from Brexit, what do Remain and Leave voters think?@JLPartnersPolls asked a 2,000 sample poll of UK adults for @InstituteGC how they would now sum up Brexit in a word ? pic.twitter.com/baNbhEQs4X — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) January 31, 2023

Looking at the detail from the world cloud then the views of leave voters seem to have changed more than the reviews of remain voters.

That fits with other polling which is now suggesting that it will be about 58 to 42 Remain if there was another referendum.

But there isn’t going to be another vote and the most interesting feature head is how will the presumed incoming Starmer government deal with Europe?

My guess is that it will be looking for cooperation and systems which trim much of the bureaucracy. You can see BREXIT becoming Remain in all but name

What has really hurt the Leave camp have been the international comparisons which now point to a pretty big cost to the UK of giving up its membership.

Mike Smithson