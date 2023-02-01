Why LAB could struggle to get a majority

Not enough of the GE2019 CON vote is going LAB

The above chart is based on data from tonight’s YouGov poll for the Times and seeks to show how the 2019 Tory vote is currently viewing the next election.

The big worry I would have if I was Starmer is that the party is not picking up enough of the Tory vote from last time. Getting just 12% of them points to a real struggle next time when one would assume that the vast bulk of DKs will actually turn out

The second biggest share of what 2019 Tory voters are now doing is the 28% saying they won’t vote or don’t know.They are likely to be decisive.

Managing to ensure that LAB doesn’t get a majority that would be a good result for Sunak.

Mike Smithson