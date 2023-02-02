BoJo a 9% betting chance to be CON leader at the election

Smarkets

This is a betting market that I’ve not looked at before and it is very difficult to argue that the current odds are wrong.

There is little doubt that Johnson, given half a chance, would love to be back at Number 10. The question is whether or not he is going to be given that chance. At the moment that seems unlikely.

Sunak is getting more established at Number 10 having just completed his first 100 days. A worry for him and his supporters is his approval rating which reached a new low of minus 18% in this week’s R&W poll. If there was a move against him then this would be part of the case.

The more it looks as though the election will be a disaster for the Tories the more precarious his position becomes.

I remain unimpressed. He has very little previous political experience and it shows.

NOTE: Tomorrow I have an operation on my spine at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital and will not be posting on PB for a few days. TSE is in charge of the site.

Mike Smithson