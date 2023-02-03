Sunak reminds us how and why he lost to Truss

Possibly the award for the single most awkward silence in any political interview ever? pic.twitter.com/WnXxoNrjhe — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 2, 2023

It’s not RIshi Sunak’s fault that he’s richer than Scrooge McDuck but comments like the one from Piers Morgan aren’t unexpected.

The politics of envy seldom work, as evidenced with the attacks on David Cameron’s poshness being ineffectual but Sunak needs to come up with a better response to questions similar to the one from Morgan.

I’ve had relationships that have lasted shorter than the silence in the clip above. If Sunak wants to have a successful general election campaign he needs a better and quicker response to obvious gotcha questions like this otherwise the general election campaign will go as badly for Sunak as his campaign against Liz Truss did.

TSE