The 100 days offensive

While Sunak has reduced the Conservative's VI deficit compared to Truss, the Tories still trail Labour by almost 20ptshttps://t.co/cd0dHNyZWm pic.twitter.com/aCkfKusWB4 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 1, 2023

The Tory brand has not improved under Sunak



% who see the Tories as



Clear purpose: 22% (-1 since last Johnson poll)

Trying to do the right thing: 17% (-1)

Competent: 13% (-5)

Cares about ordinary people: 10% (-2)

Trustworthy: 10% (-1)

In touch: 7% (-4)https://t.co/cd0dHNyZWm pic.twitter.com/E2ZKXR4Jh9 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 1, 2023

Rishi Sunak is more likely to be seen as competent and trustworthy than his predecessors, but this only amounts to a figure of 32% and 22% saying so respectively



Britons are no more likely to see him as decisive, and less likely to see him as stronghttps://t.co/cd0dHNyZWm pic.twitter.com/5OgicYUEiS — YouGov (@YouGov) February 1, 2023

Across 10 key policy areas, the Tories only lead Labour by a noticeable margin on one: defence



Defence: +8 Tory lead

Brexit: +1

Law & order: -3

Immigration: -5

Economy: -8

Tax: -13

Unemployment: -15

Education: -19

Housing: -25

NHS: -31https://t.co/cd0dHNyZWm pic.twitter.com/FAWkiuYTUp — YouGov (@YouGov) February 1, 2023

Yesterday saw Rishi Sunak’s one hundredth day in office and YouGov released some polling on his first one hundred days and it makes pretty grim reading for Sunak and the Tories.

The nicest thing people might end up saying about Rishi Sunak is that he’s not as rubbish as Boris Johnson or Liz Truss which is a bar so low that it is actually touching the ground.

The one that probably is the most damaging is that the Tory brand under Sunak has not improved, which makes me think those hoping the fact Sunak is more popular than his party will lead to a better Tory performance at the next election will be sorely disappointed.

I’ve been of the view that given the toxic legacy Jeremy Corbyn bequeathed Sir Keir Starmer of 202 Labour MPs, even before boundary changes, made the chances of a Labour majority at the next election vanishingly small.

However the Tory party’s behaviour over the last eighteen months has been a dash for the cliff that would leave lemmings panting for breath has made me reevaluate the chances of a Labour majority at the next election.

Whilst all political parties are coalitions the current iteration of the Tory party is ungovernable which competing, contradictory wings vie for supremacy, whilst the return of Boris Johnson haunts the Tory party like the person with an upset stomach whilst wearing white underwear and trousers. The result of the next election for the Tories could be much worse for the Tories than the current polling suggests

TSE