The 100 days offensive
Yesterday saw Rishi Sunak’s one hundredth day in office and YouGov released some polling on his first one hundred days and it makes pretty grim reading for Sunak and the Tories.
The nicest thing people might end up saying about Rishi Sunak is that he’s not as rubbish as Boris Johnson or Liz Truss which is a bar so low that it is actually touching the ground.
The one that probably is the most damaging is that the Tory brand under Sunak has not improved, which makes me think those hoping the fact Sunak is more popular than his party will lead to a better Tory performance at the next election will be sorely disappointed.
I’ve been of the view that given the toxic legacy Jeremy Corbyn bequeathed Sir Keir Starmer of 202 Labour MPs, even before boundary changes, made the chances of a Labour majority at the next election vanishingly small.
However the Tory party’s behaviour over the last eighteen months has been a dash for the cliff that would leave lemmings panting for breath has made me reevaluate the chances of a Labour majority at the next election.
Whilst all political parties are coalitions the current iteration of the Tory party is ungovernable which competing, contradictory wings vie for supremacy, whilst the return of Boris Johnson haunts the Tory party like the person with an upset stomach whilst wearing white underwear and trousers. The result of the next election for the Tories could be much worse for the Tories than the current polling suggests
TSE