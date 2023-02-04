The Liz Truss comeback is on

She has two chances. Slim and fat. — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) February 4, 2023

No, today isn’t April Fools’ Day, The Times have this revelation on Sunak’s travails

This weekend [Liz] Truss will make her first public intervention since her premiership ended, with an opinion piece calling for tax cuts and supply-side reforms. Her allies say she stands by her prescription for growth but accepts that she tried to do too much as prime minister. “She thinks she lost the battle but this is a long game,” one ally said. Her supporters are mobilising, resurrecting the old WhatsApp groups from her leadership campaign. Her premiership may be consigned to history but the views she represented, particularly on tax cuts, remain part of the Tories’ DNA. Truss is particularly entrenched in her view that the Office for Budget Responsibility, the body that makes official forecasts, has too much power. “She thinks they can make and break governments, that we’ve outsourced decision-making and economic policy to an unelected body,” the ally said. Truss, they claimed, still held out “half a hope” that she could lead the Tories in opposition, despite the turmoil of her premiership. “She thinks it would probably have to be someone from the existing intake,” they said.

I have to admit I am astonished and a little worried for Liz Truss that she hasn’t the self awareness of how awful her premiership was and not even the Tory MPs or members would back her again, especially when Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg are likely to stand and pick up the support Truss is after. Not even the Tory Party in its current Jonestown phase would make that mistake.

As far as I can see Liz Truss isn’t listed on any next Tory leader/next PM markets, I am prepared to sell my family into indentured servitude to obtain funds to lay her in the next Tory leader/next PM markets if she is added.

TSE

PS – That said, I do owe an apology to PBer Doug Seal, who was well ahead of any of us on predicting a Liz Truss return, when I was mocking such a return. If it happens then Doug deserves even more kudos for his Nostradamus like abilities.