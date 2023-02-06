LAB moves to biggest R&W lead since Sunak became PM

Deltapoll has it at 18%

Even though there is a big difference in the polling lead from the two surveys out this afternoon the message is the same – the Tories have a mountain to climb if they are to get into striking distance from LAB at the general election.

Still the big thing that Sunak has on his side is time and he has the sole decision on what the election date will be.

Given the state of polls for the Tories it will be highly unlikely surely to see a general election before next year.

In my view this is like 1997 where the tide has turned and the public want to see something different. The huge challenge the Tories face is that unlike some previous fights they are facing a Labour leader who while possibly being a bit boring is not one who is going to be easily undermined. He is not Jeremy Corbyn.

Mike Smithson