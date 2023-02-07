This looks better for Starmer than Sunak

I quite like polling charts like the above one because it does break down a lot of the perceptions about the two leaders who dominate our politics.

Some of the elements are clearly better for the incumbent Prime Minister like getting on with foreign leaders while others are bound to fit more comfortably his main opponent.

The fact that Starmer leads by a little bit on most of the characteristics really reflects what we seeing the approval ratings.

Is interesting that Sunak is seen as looking healthier which is probably because he is the younger of the two.

Mike