Biden moves to betting favourite to win WH2024

Possibly the single best moment of any State of the Union ever. Absolutely masterful. pic.twitter.com/AFoeY73NzS — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 8, 2023

Expect to see a lot more of the clip above in the next few months as both the Republicans and the Democrats gear up for the presidential election next year.

I thought the Biden played this brilliantly and has managed to raise the spectre of parts of the Republican party wanting to undermine the limited social welfare systems that exist already in the United States.

This has changed my view of Biden and believe that he will will find it easier to become the nominee. By attacking the hard right of the Republicans he is setting an agenda that could well form the basis of much of his re-election campaign.

He is now the betting favourite for WH2024

Mike Smithson