Scottish leader ratings from Ipsos – not good for Rishi

And Sturgeon gets worst numbers ever

A Scotland-only poll is quite rare and we have a new one from Ipsos. The main leader ratings are featured in their charts above.

I really do like the way that these days pollsters are working very hard at finding different ways of presenting their findings and that the above one is a case in point.

While 43% of the public have a favourable opinion of Nicola Sturgeon, an identical proportion – 43% – have an unfavourable one. This gives her a neutral ‘net’ favourability score which is down from the positive net score of +8 recorded in October 2022. Other findings

60% of Scots have an unfavourable opinion of Rishi Sunak, with just 18% favourable. His favourability among Scots is at a similar level now to August 2022, when he ran against Liz Truss for the Conservative Party leadership.

Douglas Ross has a similarly low ‘net’ favourability rating – just 15% are favourable towards the Scottish Conservative leader, with 56% unfavourable

Opinion on both Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer is more evenly split, with around a third favourable, a third unfavourable, and a third neither favourable nor unfavourable or unsure.

Mike Smithson