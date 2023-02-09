Biden edges up to become WH2024 betting favourite

Smarkets

After his punchy State of the Union address this week the betting money has started to flow back onto Joe Biden to win the 2024 presidential election.

His performance for that nationally televised event attracted very positive ratings and the polls found 70% and more saying he was doing well.

I have been something of a Biden sceptic because of his age but I was impressed by his State of the Union performance and the way he dealt with the Republicans.

Trump meanwhile has edged up to favourite in the betting for the Republican nomination.

Mike Smithson