The betting money goes on Trump for the WH2024 GOP nomination

We have not discussed Trump for some time but he continues to be doing well in WH2024 nomination polling as well as the betting. I’m less convinced. I wonder whether he polls well because as an ex-President he has far higher name recognition but there are a lot of negatives.

Although he’s getting old, 77 next birthday, he’s still younger than Biden who increasingly looks as though he intends to go for a second term. But there are a lot of negatives particularly his continued refusal to accept the WH2020 result. He’s the world’s leading example of a bad loser.

Desantis is on the decline in the betting but he remains a very big figure being the Governor of Florida.

I’m sure Biden would prefer Trump to Desantis and Nikki Haley who is due to announce her bid next week.

Mike Smithson