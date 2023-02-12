Biden should take notice of the polling

If he runs it will be a vanity trip

There have been number of polls like this on whether Joe Biden should go for a second term and in almost all cases the outcome has been the same – voters don’t want him to run.

Yet the 80 year old seems absolutely committed to putting his hat into the ring.

If he ignores the polling and finds himself the losing nominee he’ll get the blame for generations for allowing the Republicans back into the White House.

He needs to look at public opinion and find a way of standing aside with dignity. The trouble is he has almost taken a 2024 run too far already.

Mike Smithson