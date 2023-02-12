Somerton & Frome – the next CON by-election defence?

Somerton and Frome news pic.twitter.com/UHjJKUsYRj — Ben Walker (@BNHWalker) February 11, 2023

This is the Sunday Times report on the CON MP this morning:

A disgraced MP used a forged document while applying for a bank loan, used a frontman to conceal his business interests and failed to declare a billionaire’s £25,000 donation in an apparent breach of election laws. David Warburton is suspended from the Conservative Party after allegations of drug-taking and sexual misconduct..He had the whip removed last year after The Sunday Times published an image of him next to an upturned baking tray with what was said to be cocaine. He said the cost of the drugs was “quite good actually” before allegedly snorting “line after line”..The married father of two was also found guilty by the parliamentary watchdog of failing to register a six-figure loan from a Russian banker.

Given the by-election record of the LDs they would start any by-election campaign there as the red hot favourites.

This would be the fourth by-election gain for Ed Davey’s party since GE2019

Mike Smithson