The LDs use Lee Anderson’s words against him

According to the Observer, the LDs are planning to use the above poster in a digital ad blitz key areas in the south where elections are taking place on May 4th. Lee Anderson, of course, is deputy chairman of the Tory party and has a habit of making controversial statements like those that appear.

When you put all of these together as in the ad it does appear that Anderson has views that might mean his party could struggle in those LD targets which voted Remain and there are a higher than average proportion of graduates.

Certainly, the views expressed by Anderson present a view of the Tories that looks alien to many people.

Mike Smithson