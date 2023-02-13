LDs very close to taking Wokingham in new constituency poll

Wokingham, constituency voting intention:



CON: 42% (-15)

LDEM: 38% (+22)

LAB: 12% (-13)

BREX: 5% (+5)

GRN: 3% (+1)



via @Survation, 01 – 04 Nov

Chgs. w/ GE2017 result — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) November 6, 2019

One of the things we have not focused on that much is how vulnerable the Tories could be in seats mainly in the home counties that voted Remain and where the Lib Dems can establish themselves as the main challenger.

The Survation poll above looks very worrying for former minister John Redwood and Sunak’s party. As well as trying to defend seats in the Red wall that were taken from Labour last time there are perhaps two to three dozen constituencies like Wokingham where the Lib Dems will be the main challenger to the Tories.

Wokingham is not far from the SW London seats Richmond Park Kingston and Twickenham where the Lib Dems have been established very strongly for decades.

My view is that the LD threat to the Tories in seats like Wokingham is on par with what could happen in the LAB seats lost to the Tories at GE2019.

Mike Smithson