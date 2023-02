Breaking News: Nikki Haley announced a 2024 run for president. She would be Donald Trump’s first Republican rival in the race. https://t.co/y6tHNUzzCA — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2023

What makes this interesting is that Nikki Haley was the Ambassador to the United Nations who was appointed by Trump when he was President. So she is taking on her former boss who has already declared.

In the betting she has moved sharply and is now 12/1 on Betfair for the nomination.

I rate her highly and believe she will give Trump a. run for his money.

Mike Smithson