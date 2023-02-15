A LAB majority moves up sharply to a 62% betting chance

Smarkets

But is this taking it too far?

The Smarkets chart shows how the betting on the next general election outcome has been moving and as can be seen there has been a sharpish switch to a Labour majority.

This is almost totally in reaction to the opinion polls and also the three by-elections in Labour seats that we’ve had since the start of December.

The big thing in British politics in the last 4 months has been the arrival of Sunak as the prime minister and the fact that he has yet to see a change in his party’s fortunes should be worrying. There has been no honeymoon which is partly down to the confusing manner in which the party switched leaders.

I’m becoming less convinced that Sunak will make it to the next election.

Mike Smithson