Starmer speaks for the nation

Do you think Labour should allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as a Labour candidate at the next election



Should: 24%

Should not: 52%

Before Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation yesterday’s big news was Sir Keir Starmer banning two time general election loser Jeremy Corbyn as standing as an official Labour candidate at the next general election.

I think this is a smart move by Starmer as evidenced by the polling above, it is supported by the people (Tories, Lib Dems, and Leavers) who needs to win over to become Prime Minister.

It shows the country that the Labour Party under Starmer has made a clean break from the Corbynite past, it shows the change Starmer has undergone in little over three years from trying to make Corbyn Prime Minister to kicking Corbyn out of the Labour Party.

Whilst Labour supporters think it is the wrong thing to do to Corbyn, Starmer is banking on them voting Labour at the next election, only the Tory enabling hard left would rather let the Tories remain in office than see a Labour Prime Minister, fortunately under Starmer’s leadership the hard left are small in number.

What this does show is that Starmer is willing to do anything and everything to win the next election and become Prime Minister, such ruthlessness is likely to be an advantage for Labour at the next election.

TSE