Huge blow for the SNP in new Scottish YouGov poll

BREAKING: New Scotland poll from @YouGov / @ScotVoting puts Labour just two points behind SNP in General Election voting intention. SNP down 16 points on 2019, Labour up 8 points https://t.co/nN6lPtS9cF — Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) February 17, 2023

SNP slide to 29%

A LAB recovery in Scotland makes a general election majority much more likely. LAB is on 27% in this poll hard on the heels of what was Sturgeon’s party.

Clearly, things could change for the SNP once the leadership is settled but it is apparent that a fair bit of its previous Scottish support was down to its now-outgoing leader.

Mike Smithson