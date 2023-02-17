The SNP election – the time table

NEW: SNP postpone their Special Conference on independence to select a new party leader to succeed @NicolaSturgeon.



???????24 Feb – nominations close

???????13 March – voting begins at noon

???????27 March – voting ends at noon

???????Soon after – new SNP leader announced — Joe Pike (@joepike) February 16, 2023

Since the 2015 General Election the SNP has been Britain’s third party with a substantial number of MPs and in a position, should the election be tight, to determine which has power.

On top of that of course it continues to hold power with the Greens in the Scottish Parliament.

So although the main focus of activity in the coming leadership election will be on policies north of the border the chances are that it will continue to be in a very strong position in UK politics as a whole after the next election.

Based on current polling it’s going to be very difficult for the Tories to retain power at Westminster and the most likely General Election outcome at the moment is for a LAB majority or a hung Parliament.

So this leadership election will likely have a big impact on UK as a whole and why it is important.

Mike Smithson