Sunak’s doing better than Truss – but that’s not saying much

The polls in weeks leading to Sunak becoming CON leader

It is perhaps worth reminding ourselves how badly the Tory party was performing when Truss was prime minister. The Wikipedia chart above shows the national opinion polls for her final few weeks when there were more LAB leads in the 30s than in the 20s.

Four months into Sunak’s leadership we don’t see gaps in the 30s anymore. Generally, LAB leads are now in the low 20s with the odd poll going into the teens.

Whilst the current polling position is nothing like as bad as it was 4 months ago it is still pointing to a very difficult challenge for the Conservatives.

I would suggest that if there had not been the awful experience of October 2022 then Sunak’s position with the current numbers would raise much more questions about his position.

Mike Smithson