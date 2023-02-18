Trump becomes a clearer favourite for the GOP WH2024 nomination

Smarkets

Could he face Biden once again?

Although the October 2024 election is more than 20 months away a lot is going on on as potential protagonists seek to establish their position.

Joe Biden is said to want to carry on even though he would be in his late 80s if he was to serve a full second term. The latest reports are that he is trying to hire someone to manage his 2024 campaign but has struggled to find someone.

in the Republican race for the nomination the big move of the last week has been the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley announcing that she is running. Trump put his hat in the ring for another fight the day after the mid-term elections last November.

Haley has had a lot of coverage following her move and has ended up a bit in the betting.

Mike Smithson