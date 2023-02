Do you think people should be legally required to vote at general elections, or should people be able to choose whether or not to vote?



Legally required to vote: 27%

Able to choose whether or not to vote: 63%https://t.co/72rYgRLGg9 pic.twitter.com/R4Jx4TbADu — YouGov (@YouGov) February 16, 2023

Electorally, I cannot think of anything more ghastly than being compelled to vote, any politician or party that proposes compulsory voting will not receive my vote.

If such a policy did become law the primary consequence would be an increase in the number of ballot papers with phallus shaped drawings on them.

TSE