How first past the post helped the SNP at GE2019

Did Nicola know the SNP position was built on sand?

If ever there was an argument against the first past the post voting system then the outcome in Scotland at the last election makes a great case.

The chart shows the proportion of the Scottish vote that each of the parties who won MPs had and compares it with the percentage of Scottish MPs that the party achieved. LAB’s 18.6% Scottish vote produced just 1.7% of the seats.

The SNP for the last 4 years has had a very powerful position at Westminster and that is based on 45% of the Scottish vote.

I wonder whether Nicola Sturgeon fully realised this and saw the potential disaster ahead.

Mike Smithson