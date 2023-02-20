R&W has the worst voting poll in months for the Tories

Labour leads by 27%, the largest lead for Labour since Sunak became PM.



Westminster VI (18 February):



Labour 51% (+3)

Conservative 24% (-3)

Liberal Democrat 10% (+1)

Reform UK 6% (–)

Green 5% (–)

SNP 3% (-1)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 12 Februaryhttps://t.co/DLQ7mouhQe pic.twitter.com/zmsWHMrTfM — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) February 20, 2023

Generally speaking we can partly explain poll shifts as being within the margin of error but not so with tonight’s R&W survey which came out this afternoon.

As can be seen the Labour lead is up 6% on last week’s poll from the firm.

Quite what has been driving this is hard to explain but these are the worst numbers from this pollster since Sunak became leader last October.

This does not bode well for the Tories in the May 4th local elections which get closer by the week.

True things aren’t as bad as they were in the disastrous period of the short Premiership of Liz Truss but they are not far behind.

Mike Smithson