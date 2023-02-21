LAB extend lead to 18% in the “Red Wall”

LAB extend lead to 18% in the “Red Wall”

Comments 0 Comment

r

Reform UK move to 10%

Above is this month’s poll of the 40 RedWall seats from R&W. In these seats 39 were taken by the Tories at GE2019 – the other one, Hartlepool, waa gained in a by-election.

Perhaps the most ominous finding for the Tories is that Reform UK are on 10%. A real worry for Sunak’s party must be the ability of Reform UK to peel off a fair part of its vote in a general election.

The shift to LAB in this poll is in line with other recent national polls where the gap has been getting bigger.

Mike Smithson

Comments by
Comments are closed.