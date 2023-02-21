LAB extend lead to 18% in the “Red Wall”

r

Reform UK move to 10%

Above is this month’s poll of the 40 RedWall seats from R&W. In these seats 39 were taken by the Tories at GE2019 – the other one, Hartlepool, waa gained in a by-election.

Perhaps the most ominous finding for the Tories is that Reform UK are on 10%. A real worry for Sunak’s party must be the ability of Reform UK to peel off a fair part of its vote in a general election.

The shift to LAB in this poll is in line with other recent national polls where the gap has been getting bigger.

Mike Smithson