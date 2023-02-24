It’s odds-on that Johnson won’t be an MP after the general election

Smarkets

One of the problems that the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, has got it is that on current polling he could struggle to remain an MP after the next election. His Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency is being changed as a result of the new boundaries and looking at the numbers it is hard to see how he could have confidence about holding it.

One of the suggestions being floated is that he might find another seat which would be a lot safer for the Tories. His leading supporter and biggest Boris cheerleader, Nadine Dorries, is standing down in Mid Bedfordshire and there is a speculation that he might be be the one who could replace her.

Whatever if Boris decides that he wants to remain in UK politics then I’m pretty sure he will find a seat that he could retain. The big question is whether he wants to stay at Westminster

I think that’s this might be a good bet and that Johnson will still be an MP. He is still ambitious and would surely love to return to Number 10.

Mike Smithson