Could a Brexit deal be the making of Sunak?

So far we have no idea what is in the proposed Brexit deal but it clearly if successful could have a huge political impact.

It requires all sides to make some concessions and if Sunak has managed to achieve that in a very complex and historical political situation then he should get accolades.

I’ve quite like his style simply saying absolutely nothing but working all the time to try to find areas where each side, and that includes the EU, is ready to be a bit flexible.

We will have to wait and see but the signs appear promising at the moment.

Mike Smithson