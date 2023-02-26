The Tories have Ratnered their brand

This is grim reading for the Tories, and whilst Sunak does poll better than his party the trend is Sunak’s ratings are moving closer to the Tory Party’s ratings.

If this polling doesn’t change then I expect tactical voting will make a poor general election result much worse than UNS would suggest for the Tories especially with Labour having a net favourable score.

With the Tories still wedded to Brexit and the country increasingly agreeing that Brexit was a mistake/going badly it might be close to impossible for the Tories to recover until they change their approach on Brexit. Let them eat turnips doesn’t seem like a vote winner either.

TSE