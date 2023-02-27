Will Sunak’s position be stronger or weaker after today?

Ex-PM Johnson isn’t helping

However you look at it this is a massive day for the prime minister Rishi Sunak. Very quietly and very secretly over the past few weeks he has been trying to broker a deal with Brussels, Irish Republicans, and the DUP about the Northern Ireland protocol. This was introduced by Boris Johnson as part of his efforts to get Brexit done.

What has been quite impressive is that we don’t know what is in the deal because Sunak has been able to operate with a great degree of secrecy and confidentiality. If he pulls this off it will be a huge feather in his cap.

As can be seen above all papers apart from the Star are leading on this development.

What we do know is that Boris Johnson might prove to be a problem and that hardline Tory Brexiteers won’t be too happy.

Labour is likely to support the deal thus reducing the influence of the ERG.

Mike Smithson