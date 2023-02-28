Can we now Rule out a Johnson comeback?

One of the big issues that Sunak has had to face over the past weeks and months is that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be planning a comeback. Any such move of course would involve Rishi losing his job.

The former Mayor of London and later PM has yet to fully acknowledge that the world has changed and that it is going to be increasingly harder for him to get involved at a senior level within the party apart from him being a constituency MP.

Yesterday was Rishi Sunak’s big day and if it had gone badly Johnson could have pounced. He didn’t.

If Johnson had been in a stronger position this could have the moment when he could have made a move

Apart from vry vocal support of Nadine Dorrie Johnson’s position in the parliamentary party appears to be relatively weak. Undoubtedly Sunak has been helped by his confident approach to the big changes he announced yesterday.

I find it increasingly harder to see how Johnson gets back into number 10. In the betting he is currently rated as a 13% chance to be next PM.

Mike Smithson