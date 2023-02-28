The problem for Sunak remains – most voters think Brexit was wrong

Yesterday was undoubtedly a big victory for Sunak but that is not the end of the matter. At some stage he will have to face up to the change in opinion on Brexit itself as evidenced in all the polls.

The above is based on the regular YouGov Brexit tracker that it has been asking every month since the referendum in June 2016

At some point surely Starmer and the Labour Party will realise that they need a policy in line with what the public thinks.

Mike Smithson