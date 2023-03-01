Better CON polls will likely send this betting in the opposite direction

Smarkets

What has become clear over the past couple of days is that Sunak appears to be doing very well – certainly much better than he was.

A big question is whether this will be reflected in the polls and my guess is that we will see the Labour lead in one of two surveys slip quite sharply.

As far as I can see the best betting opportunity is on who will win most seats at the next general election where Labour is currently an 88% chance.

A little bit of polling good news for the Tories will surely send the market in a different direction end this could be worth a punt

Mike Smithson