Is Sunak really a secret Remainer?

'Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world – in having privileged access not just to the UK market… but also the EU single market'



'Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys, only here’



Rishi Sunak hails his Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/StDkAV57qm — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 28, 2023

Since his speech in Northern Ireland yesterday a number of commentators have observed the passion in which the Prime Minister spoke about the benefits of the single market.

This of course begs the question that if this is okay for that part of the UK why shouldn’t other parts benefit? That could have almost been a speech for Remain in a referendum campaign.

No doubt selected quotes from what he said yesterday will be used by those who are pressing for a closer relationship with the EU.

One of the features of the last few days has been the revelation that the ERG is nothing like the force it was within the Tory Party.

Mike Smithson