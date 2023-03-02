A big gap has opened up among the pollsters

Wikipedia

The LAB lead varies between 14% and 27%

Hopefully today we will see the first GB voting poll following the events of Monday on the moves relating to the Northern Ireland protocol. Sunak has played a leading role here and has been getting a good press.

This comes at a time when there appears to have been a slight narrowing in Labour’s lead as can be seen from the Wikipedia chart table above. My guess is that over the next week or so we will see see the Tories doing slightly better.

One of the the elements in national polling that I have highlighted here before is that a large part of the fallback since the last election for the Tories has been caused by those who voted for the party then now saying don’t know. They have not switched to Labour.

Could we see the lead down to single figures? I think that that is a possibility.

Mike Smithson