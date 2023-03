Is Johnson right about the polls just before he resigned last July

Boris Johnson: “When I stepped down, we were only a handful of points behind the Labour Party… I’m just saying that”.



YouGov poll conducted in the days before he quite as prime minister ?? pic.twitter.com/R2s4siZsaO — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 2, 2023

This is from the Wikipedia polling table for the weeks before his announcement on July 7th 2022.

Wikipedia polling table for end June/early July 2022

I think it is hard to assert that the Tories were only a “handful of points behind” but the party was doing better than it is at the moment.

Mike Smithson