The Tories continue to struggle to find attack lines against Starmer

Today there has seen a lot of what appears to be confected outrage by many Conservatives over the decision by Keir Starmer to appoint Sue Gray as his chief of staff. It was Gray, the former senior civil servant who carried out the investigation following the reports of lockdown breaking by Boris Johnson.

Whatever the merits of today’s attacks it does highlight a particular weakness on the part of the Tories in finding a way of undermining the Labour leadership. Even though he has been in the job now for three years they have yet to find a means of attack that resonates with voters.

Looking back over previous General Election campaigns a key part of the Tory strategy has been to attack the leader and raise questions over his ability to govern. What worked with Corbyn and EdM is not getting through now and that is a massive challenge.

One line we have heard that has failed is that Starmer sat in a shadow cabinet under Corbyn. Sure the LAB leader can be portrayed as “boring” but in today’s context that could be regarded as an asset.

Mike Smithson