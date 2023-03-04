A LAB overall majority slipping in the general election betting

Smarkets

For the past few days I have been following closely this betting market to see if the big move on Northern Ireland by Sunak has had an impact on the way the next election is being perceived.

As can be seen there has been a small move away from a LAB majority and this is in line with the two or three polls that have come out that have shown the Tories doing slightly better.

Hopefully tonight we will see the latest from Opinium – the firm that did best at the last general election.

Mike Smithson