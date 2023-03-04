Will Johnson ever be able to shake off partygate?

In the next Conservative leader betting Boris Johnson has now slipped back from the favourite slot following the latest moves in relation to what has become known as partygate.

This is being driven by two things:the revival of focus on Sue Gray following her appointment by Keir Starmer and the coming report by the Privileges Committee on whether Johnson did tell what could be an untruth to Commons over his actions during that difficult period.

Today’s front pages show there is a lot of media interest as the story has moved on from Tory anger at the SKS appointment Sue Gray.

The danger for Johnson is that he could be suspended from the Commons and in that case you could see a move to call a by-election in his Hillingdon and South Ruislip constituency. It is just possible that he could cease to be an MP.

There are dangerous times ahead for the former prime minister and it is quite hard to predict which way this will go.

Mike Smithson