Revisiting Covid

In hindsight, do you think the government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak was…



All Britons

? About right: 34%

?? Not strict enough: 37%

? Too strict: 19%



Con voters

? 50%

?? 20%

? 25%



Lab voters

? 23%

?? 54%

? 14%https://t.co/tyuPj74snx pic.twitter.com/xeZSyHKlvJ — YouGov (@YouGov) March 3, 2023

As we approach the third anniversary of the lockdown YouGov have polled on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

With fewer than one in five saying the government’s approach was too strict there’s a decent enough vote for the Tories to successfully campaign on their Covid-19 record but Boris Johnson and rule breaking Rishi’s antics means if the Tories want to campaign on their Covid-19 record it will lead to attacks over all those parties which will be suboptimal for the Tories.

TSE