New survey design experiments by YouGov's @PME_Politics demonstrate the the importance of question framing to properly measuring public opinion



See the results on leading questions and acquiescence bias in the next tweets ?https://t.co/pqOH8s4Z9J — YouGov (@YouGov) February 28, 2023

Experiment 2: The impact of "acquiescence bias" (people's tendency to agree with a statement) in survey questions



Belief govt is doing too little for ?? when asked…

…a neutral question: 17%



…*if they agree* govt is doing too little for ??: 22-24% https://t.co/pqOH8s4Z9J pic.twitter.com/uIKfvL1J2G — YouGov (@YouGov) February 28, 2023

Your regular reminder that how you frame a question can impact the polling response.

YouGov’s analysis is essential for poll watchers to remember and understand that wording of questions has a huge impact on the results. We are lucky to have the British Polling Council which means we get to see the full details of the polls unlike America.

I cannot imagine what inspired YouGov to conduct this research.

TSE