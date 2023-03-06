Dealing with the small boats immigrants – the party divide

This won’t help the Tories win LAB/LD switchers

This polling shows quite a sharp divide between Tory voters and LAB/LD ones on what is increasingly becoming a big issue for the Tories as they try to turn the voting polls round. This might be a possible turnout driver for the Tories but that is about all. LAB and LD voters are much more opposed.

I would also argue that this is just the sort of policy that could boost the LAB/LD turnout and those opposed to the government on this issue. You can see them saying that this is the “nasty party” in action.

Making an appeal to your base on an issue like when you are 20% or more behind in the voting polls might not be the right approach.

The local elections are on May 4th – less than two months away.

Mike Smithson