New poll has LAB on course to win ALL 40 red wall Tory seats

Labour leads by 22% in the Red Wall, enough to win ALL 40 of these seats in the next GE.



Red Wall VI (5 March):



Labour 51% (-4)

Conservative 29% (+2)

Reform UK 9% (-1)

Lib Dem 6% (+2)

Green 2% (-1)

Plaid Cymru 1% (–)

Other 2% (+1)



Changes +/- 19 Febhttps://t.co/GfKKGUh5oY pic.twitter.com/7JR8MfHwAZ — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 7, 2023

39 of the 40 seats polled were won by CON at GE2019. The other one, Hartlepool, was picked up by the Tories in a by-election.

The numbers here are very striking even though there has been a narrowing of the LAB lead since the last R&W RedWall poll.

The big thing, of course, is that the LAB leader is no longer Corbyn and the Tories were very able at exploiting the “threat” he posed in the GE2019 campaign.

For all his recent troubles Starmer is a totally different proposition and the desperate way that the Tories have sought to attack him in recent days highlights what a threat he poses.

Mike Smithson