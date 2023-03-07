New poll has LAB on course to win ALL 40 red wall Tory seats
39 of the 40 seats polled were won by CON at GE2019. The other one, Hartlepool, was picked up by the Tories in a by-election.
The numbers here are very striking even though there has been a narrowing of the LAB lead since the last R&W RedWall poll.
The big thing, of course, is that the LAB leader is no longer Corbyn and the Tories were very able at exploiting the “threat” he posed in the GE2019 campaign.
For all his recent troubles Starmer is a totally different proposition and the desperate way that the Tories have sought to attack him in recent days highlights what a threat he poses.