The support for Gary Lineker should worry ministers

8/3/2023

Mike Smithson

YouGov on the Lineker comments on the government immigration policies pic.twitter.com/895avkr3w5— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 8, 2023

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I'm out of order?— Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

If @GaryLineker were a presenter on @BBCr4today, this would be a problem. But he presents @BBCMOTD. I'm not keen on the 1930s comparison; but this is as absurd as saying @bbcnickrobinson can't talk about @ManUtd – and it's not as if Lineker even made his comments live on air! pic.twitter.com/Ntvbbo89yJ— Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) March 8, 2023