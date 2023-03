Smarkets

The big move in US Politics of late has been back to Trump for the 2024 Republican Party nomination. At the same time, there has been a decline in the betting on the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis.

But there is still a long way to go and we are more than 10 months away from the first state primary.

Got a feeling now that we might just be we see a rematch of 2020 Trump vs Biden – two very old men.

Mike Smithson