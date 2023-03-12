A hollow victory for the hollow crown?

If it wasn’t for the stramash over Gary Lineker there would be a lot more focus on Rishi Sunak’s deal with Emmanuel Macron on migrants crossing the Channel. If Sunak was hoping for a polling boost from the deal he may be disappointed.

More people, including Tories, oppose giving France money to deal with the migrant crossings. The voters opposed are a bit like Trumpites who expected Mexico to pay for the wall.

But this polling is disappointing for Sunak for what is a key part of his strategy to deal with the boats.

