A hollow victory for the hollow crown?

Britain is upping the amount of cash it pays France to deter migrants from crossing the Channel – but Britons are split on the principle of paying France to prevent small boat crossings



All Britons: 39% support / 42% oppose

Con voters: 43% / 48%https://t.co/wW1j0OPY7F pic.twitter.com/1tHZJ4xDZf — YouGov (@YouGov) March 10, 2023

If it wasn’t for the stramash over Gary Lineker there would be a lot more focus on Rishi Sunak’s deal with Emmanuel Macron on migrants crossing the Channel. If Sunak was hoping for a polling boost from the deal he may be disappointed.

More people, including Tories, oppose giving France money to deal with the migrant crossings. The voters opposed are a bit like Trumpites who expected Mexico to pay for the wall.

But this polling is disappointing for Sunak for what is a key part of his strategy to deal with the boats.

TSE