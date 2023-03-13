Lineker gets his job back with the BBC bosses conceding Lineker gets his job back with the BBC bosses conceding 13/3/2023 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming. 1/4— Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023 A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you. 3/4— Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023