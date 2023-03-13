Why the BBC Lineker dispute could get a lot worse

Screengrab BBC News Channel

The row that is going on at the BBC is very familiar territory for me because it was at Broadcasting House that I worked as a news editor in the early years of the Thatcher government. At the time I was also very active in the National Union of Journalists and was Father of the Chapel (head of union branch) at Broadcasting House.

I later became head of BBC corporate PR.

Unless Gary Lineker can be restored to his role first thing this morning then there must be a strong chance of industrial action starting. Once that threshold has been crossed then it will be much harder to find a resolution.

I cannot see Lineker backing down though a form of words might be found that allows this affair to be closed.

Mike Smithson