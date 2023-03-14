Sunak’s investing too much political capital on “stopping the boats”

I sometimes wonder whether having both a Prime Minister and a Home Secretary who are of immigrant origin is a big reason why the government feels it has to take such a high-profile on being seen to be trying to control numbers. It is as though they believe they need to be extra tough on this particular area.

Is immigration an issue that will win or lose elections and making such a big deal of current developments opens them to problems if things don’t quite work out as they hope.

The latest Ipsos Issues index as seen above has just 12% of those polled saying they see immigration as one of the most important issues facing Britain today.

The numbers are clear – elections will be won or lost on the economy and the NHS. Immigration is almost irrelevant. Sunak has got his priorities wrong.

Mike Smithson